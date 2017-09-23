No injuries reported after bus carrying students collides with semi outside Buckeye

A bus carrying Valley students crashed into a semi Saturday morning on the I-10 just outside Buckeye. DPS said the crash happened just after 4 a.m.

No injuries were reported from the students or either of the drivers involved, DPS said.

The bus was heading back to Scottsdale from a trip to southern California. The road was cleared at around 6:30 a.m.

