Phoenix PD: 1 dead, another man injured following double shooting

A man has died and another man suffered non-life-threatening injuries following two shootings in Phoenix early Saturday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

At around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near 15th Avenue and Osborn Road.

According to Phoenix police, their officers located a man suffering from gunshot injuries.

The male victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Authorities then followed evidence of an injured person away from the scene but were unable to locate a second victim.

Phoenix police officials said there was a second call for a shooting victim in the area of 27th and Southern avenues.

The other victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Phoenix police.

Police believe that the two scenes are related. Officers are still looking for a suspect involved in both shootings.

The two shootings are under investigation.

