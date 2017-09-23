Mesa PD: Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting

Mesa police have identified 28-year-old Scott Farnsworth as the suspect who died after an officer-involved shooting Friday night in Mesa.

The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. near Crismon Road and Southern Avenue, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Mesa police responded to a report of a male waving a gun and acting erratically. The suspect was described as an adult white male in his 20s.

While officers were responding to the area, a second witness observed the same male walking south on Crismon Road past Skyline High School toward a gas station.

Officers located the suspect just north of the gas station and made contact with him.

Mesa PD said officers gave verbal commands to drop the weapon and the suspect raised a handgun toward the officers when the shooting occurred.

Three officers were on scene at the time of the shooting and the suspect was struck. Mesa Fire and Medical responded to the suspect, however he was pronounced dead on scene.

No officers were hurt. The shooting is still under investigation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.