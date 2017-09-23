SLIDESHOW: Vulture Mine and the ghost town of Vulture City

The Vulture mine, discovered in 1863 by Henry Wickenburg, gave rise to Vulture City - now a ghost town. Vulture City once had a population of almost 5000 residents.

[STORY: What's in a name: Vulture Mine]

An easy drive out of Wickenburg on Vulture Mine Road, the area offers an interesting day adventure for anyone interested in Arizona history.

The remains of Vulture City are on private land and can be seen by setting up a tour. Information is is available on the Vulture Mine Tours website.

