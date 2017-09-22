Sen. Jeff Flake reiterates support for latest GOP health care proposal

Arizona’s junior U.S. Senator, Republican Jeff Flake, reiterated his support Friday for the latest healthcare reform proposal introduced by the GOP.

"Graham Cassidy allows governor's state legislature those who are closest to the people to change the program in ways that would make it more efficient and cover more individuals. That's what we're trying to do that's why I still support it I hope we can pass it," said Flake.

Flake admitted this Obamacare replacement bill is not the end all be all. But, he said, Congress needs a place to start.

“This is the first step in what I hope will be hearings and markups and regular order, to fix parts of the system that need fixing,” said Flake.

The proposed bill repeals the structure of Obamacare and replaces it with a block grant given annually to states to help individuals pay for health care.

Flake said Arizona will decide how federal health care dollars are spent, not Washington. He said he believes when the decisions are being made closer to the people, programs run more efficiently.

“I’ve voted against Obamacare more than 30 times, and Graham-Cassidy is the best shot I’ve seen for a repeal and replace bill to get signed into law. I have the utmost respect for Senator McCain but I disagree with him on this bill, which is supported by Governor Ducey. Graham-Cassidy will give Arizona the flexibility it needs to innovate and lower premiums while maintaining protections to ensure access to quality, affordable care for individuals with preexisting conditions,” said Flake.

