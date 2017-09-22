Bees attack 20 people outside of Tucson

Dozens of stingers remain in a helmet worn by one of the firefighters who responded to the swarm. (Source: Northwest Fire Department)

Firefighters responded in full gear, including netting, to protect themselves from a bee swarm in the 13000 block of North Sandario Road on Friday. (Source: Northwest Fire District)

Authorities in Marana say about 20 people were stung by a bee swarm that also attacked an 80-year-old man who was stung about 100 times and was hospitalized.

The incident was reported Friday morning. The Northwest Fire District says the man is in stable condition.

Spokesman Capt. Brian Keeley says Marana police were the first to respond and that several officers were stung while helping out the man. Fire crews then arrived and applied foam to knock down the bees, although the bees remained aggressive for almost two hours.

Keeley said that firefighters and workers from Tucson Electric Power were also among those stung.

Bee Swarm Update Video: pic.twitter.com/dIzWKnRHMZ — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) September 22, 2017

