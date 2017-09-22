11-year-old boy hit by car, fighting for his life

Renee Lopez's 11-year-old son Dominic Lopez is alive, but has been in a medically-induced coma for almost two weeks.

He can't communicate and doctors tell her it's not good.

"There's no chance. The damages that he received are too extensive," said Lopez. "He has damage to his spine, his brain was damaged from the fall, he has some bleeding internally."

The family says a driver hit Dominic in a parking lot near the Harkins Theater at the Christown Spectrum Mall on Saturday, Sept. 9. Renee says he was with a friend getting groceries from Walmart in the same complex and walking home around 6 p.m. when he bent down to tie his shoe in the fire lane.

"At first I was angry. Now it just seems more like a nightmare over and over and over. There's no waking up from it," said Lopez.

Dominic is the oldest of her four children.

"He was running for student council and he was his brother's protector and my best friend," she said. "And now we don't get to do anything else with him."

Phoenix police told AZ Family the driver wasn't cited and it doesn't appear that impairment or speed were factors. The investigation is ongoing.

The family is holding a car wash all weekend to raise money for his medical expenses and upcoming funeral, but has also created a GoFundMe account for people who want to donate.

The car wash benefit will be at the Illegal Ink Tattoo Shop at 1010 S. Southern in Phoenix on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

