Rush hour traffic meets Monday Night Football

The Arizona Cardinals are hosting the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 25, which means fans will be coming from all over the Valley, causing more traffic than usual in the West Valley.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) expects the Interstate 10 and the West Valley Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) traffic to be heavier than usual due to rush hour traffic and game day travel.

Drivers that use the I-10 and the Loop 101 should allow extra travel time, or consider leaving earlier or later the avoid the combined traffic congestion.

ADOT said ticket holders attending the game should take the Loop 101 west and south to the stadium, rather than taking the westbound I-10. Kickoff is around 5:30 p.m., so plan your routes and ride times accordingly.

The freeway message boards will display updates relating to traffic conditions as well as recommended exits. Fans can also call 511 for the latest updated traffic information.

The City of Glendale recommends leaving as early as possible for the easiest arrival experience. They recommend arriving at the stadium during the first two hours of the parking lots opening (1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Some temporary traffic road closures for the game will be 95th Avenue between Bethany Home Road and Maryland Avenue, plus Maryland Avenue between 95th Avenue and 93rd Avenue.

Some other important information before you head out:

Remember the stadium clear bag policy - click here if you need a refresher.

Vehicles are not permitted to stage on city streets prior to lot openings.

You can download parking maps here.

Rideshare staging area is located on Bethany Home Road between 91st and 95th avenues.

Lastly, be sure to hang onto your parking pass in the rearview mirror prior to entering the area.

