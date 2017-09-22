ADOT: Up to 20 minute delays on SR-87 for road work

Two miles of roadwork on State Route 87 will add longer ride-times for Payson/Pine/Strawberry residents. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

The Arizona Department of Transportation will be starting a project to reduce the chance of rockfalls on State Route 87. The rock removal project will begin Monday, September 25th, seven miles north of SR-260.

Drivers are advised to add extra time to commutes for moving through the 2-mile project area between mileposts 285 and 287.

The work zone will be using a pilot car to direct traffic through the road work. Drivers should prepare for at least 20 minutes of extra road time in this area.

Road work will take several weeks to complete, where road work hours will occur Mondays through Fridays, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. There will be no work over the Columbus Day weekend.

