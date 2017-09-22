Serious accident closes major intersection in Phoenix

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A serious accident closed 44th Street and Thomas Road for several hours Friday afternoon. According to Phoenix fire, a vehicle struck two pedestrians at a bus stop. 

Phoenix police said the driver, a 29-year-old male, was driving west on Thomas Road and attempted to make a right turn into a driveway. He somehow lost control of the car and collided with two pedestrians before hitting a light pole. 

The two pedestrians were a 41-year-old woman and a 2-year-old girl. They were both taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Police said the woman's injuries are life-threatening.

Phoenix PD said the driver did not appear to be injured but requested to be taken to a hospital. His 20-year-old passenger was not injured.

The intersection was closed for five to six hours. 

