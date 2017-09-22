Scallop and Head on Shrimp with Orange Saffron Shrimp Sauce & Kona Kampachi Tiradito

By Executive Chef Chuck Kazmer from the restaurant, Talavera, at the Four Seasons Resort in Scottsdale.

Scallop and Head on Shrimp with Orange Saffron Shrimp Sauce

Ingredients:

Orange Saffron Sauce

¼ pound of shrimp shells

1 shallot small dice

½ a carrot small dice

1 garlic clove

½ cup of clam juice

1 cup white wine

2 oranges, zested and juiced

1 teaspoon of saffron

1 calabrese chiles chopped

¼ cup of heavy cream

1 lemon

Olive oil.

Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

For the shrimp and saffron sauce, first roast the shells in the oven at 400 with oil to get color on the shrimp shells about 10 minutes. Remove from oven and set them aside

In a sauté pan on medium heat add some olive oil and the pan and start sautéing the small dice shallot, the carrot, the last of the garlic sliced thinly , the rest of the calabrese chilies . Sauté everything until its starts to sweat. Add the roasted shrimp shells, the clam juice let it simmer for 5 minutes, then add the cream and the saffron and let it simmer on low heat until the sauce has reduced and turned into a very orange sauce and add orange zest and orange juice. Puree in a blender and strain it afterwards in a fine mesh. Add some lemon juice and salt to taste.



1 pound of head on shrimp, deveined

12 ea Jumbo Scallop, fresh

Olive oil for cooking



Kona Kampachi Tiradito

Ingredients:

1 fillet of Kampachi or sushi grade fish of your choice.

1 lemon, zest

1 lime, zest1 jar of rocotto chili paste (Peruvian specialty item)

1 fresh avocado

3tsp yuzu juice

Chopped Chives about 2 tsp

Flat leaf parsley about 4 tsp

Cilantro about 3tsp

Olive oil

Corn nuts for garnish

Maldon sea salt

Method:

Slice some of the fish carefully and thinly by placing it on a plate and keeping it cool until it gets served.

In a bowl mix a teaspoon of rocotto paste with the zest of all of the citrus, 3 tsp of yuzu and whisk in some olive oil. Finish by adding the freshly chopped herbs and season with salt and pepper .

Dice the avocado and season with some olive oil and a little bit of maldon sea salt.

Arrange the plate by seasoning the fish with some maldon sea salt and after dressing tiradito sauce on the fish. Finish by garnishing with avocado and corn nuts for texture.

