Analysts: Ariz. would lose $1.7B in 1st year under GOP bill

Legislative budget analysts say the Republican health care bill would mean a first-year loss of $1.7 billion of funding for Arizona for the Medicaid eligibility expansion and the health exchange created under President Barack Obama's health law.

The Joint Legislative Budget Committee's analysis of the legislation pending in the U.S. Senate say the current law would provide Arizona with $4.9 billion in 2020 for Medicaid and the health exchange but only $3.2 billion under the bill.

It would end Obama's Medicaid expansion and subsidies for people buying private insurance and combine the money into new block grants for states.

The JLBC analysis says its projections are preliminary and subject to change. It doesn't include potential impacts on changes in several areas, including funding for Medicaid enrollees not part of the expansion.

