3 Apache Junction residents sentenced in tax refund scheme

Federal authorities say three Apache Junction residents have been sentenced for filing false claims to get a tax refund.

They say Douglas Joseph Charron and Beverly LaShea Lock each were sentenced to two years in prison while Judith Ann Eastman was sentenced to five years of probation.

Prosecutors say Charron was ordered to pay nearly $440,000 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, Lock must repay more than $411,000 and Eastman more than $86,000 restitution.

All three defendants previously pleaded guilty to filing false claims for refund. Charron and Lock also pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft.

According to their plea agreements, the co-defendants began promoting and submitting false tax returns with the IRS in the names of third party individuals claiming fraudulent wages, expenses and credits to get refunds.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.