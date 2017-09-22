Closures or lane restrictions for Phoenix-area freeway improvement projects are scheduled this weekend (Sept. 22-25), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Freeway improvement projects include installation of an Interstate 17 wrong-way driver detection and warning system that will require closures or lane restrictions.

Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes and use caution in work zones while the following restrictions are in place:

[MAP: ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Sept. 22-25)]

Dunlap Avenue closed in both directions at Interstate 17 from 9 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 23) for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system equipment. North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Dunlap Avenue closed. DETOUR: Dunlap Avenue traffic approaching I-17 will make right turns onto the frontage road. Consider alternate routes, including Northern or Peoria avenues. NOTE: I-17 on-ramps at Dunlap Avenue will remain open.

Dunlap Avenue traffic approaching I-17 will make right turns onto the frontage road. Consider alternate routes, including Northern or Peoria avenues. I-17 on-ramps at Dunlap Avenue will remain open. Thunderbird Road closed in both directions at Interstate 17 from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 24) for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system equipment. North- and southbound I-17 off-ramps at Thunderbird Road closed. DETOUR: Thunderbird Road traffic approaching I-17 will make right turns onto the frontage road. Consider alternate routes, including Cactus or Greenway roads. NOTE: I-17 on-ramps at Thunderbird Road will remain open.

Thunderbird Road traffic approaching I-17 will make right turns onto the frontage road. Consider alternate routes, including Cactus or Greenway roads. I-17 on-ramps at Thunderbird Road will remain open. Northbound State Route 51 ramp to westbound Loop 101 in north Phoenix closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 23) for barrier wall repairs. Westbound Loop 101 right lane also closed between SR 51 and Cave Creek Road. DETOUR: Northbound SR 51 drivers can use ramp to eastbound Loop 101 before exiting at Tatum Boulevard and turning at the interchange to enter westbound Loop 101.

Northbound SR 51 drivers can use ramp to eastbound Loop 101 before exiting at Tatum Boulevard and turning at the interchange to enter westbound Loop 101. Grand Avenue (US 60) on- and off-ramps at Bell Road overpass (ramps closed at this time) scheduled to reopen by 5 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 24) following roadway improvements. Bell Road overpass remains open for through traffic. DETOUR: Drivers can use detours on Dysart or Litchfield roads while ramps at overpass are closed. Expect restrictions at times along westbound Grand Avenue near Bell Grande Drive and near the Bell Road overpass.

Drivers can use detours on Dysart or Litchfield roads while ramps at overpass are closed. Expect restrictions at times along westbound Grand Avenue near Bell Grande Drive and near the Bell Road overpass. Northbound and southbound Interstate 17 closed intermittently between Camelback and Indian School roads from 4 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 24) for overhead utility line work. The northbound Indian School Road on-ramp and southbound Camelback Road on-ramp will also be closed during four rolling traffic stops lasting up to 20 minutes each. DETOUR: Drivers can use freeway frontage roads and re-enter I-17 at the next interchange.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information. Local restrictions for construction of the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway are listed at SouthMountainFreeway.com.

For a listing of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT’s Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

