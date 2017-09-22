D-Backs host Childhood Cancer Awareness Night

The Arizona Diamondbacks are not only fighting for the postseason, they are fighting childhood cancer.

The Diamondbacks will host Childhood Cancer Awareness Night Sept. 23 at Chase Field in efforts to raise awareness. There will be several family activities before and during the game against the Miami Marlins.

Fans will be able to purchase a Gold Rush Home Run Package or Mystery Ball to support Childhood Cancer Awareness month. Proceeds will benefit first baseman Paul Goldschmidt’s “Goldy's Fund 4 Kids” and Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

The Gold Rush Home Run Package is a $100 donation that includes exclusive Diamondbacks memorabilia.

Fans will also have the option of purchasing an autographed “Mystery Ball” from one of the star players on the team for $50.

Childhood Cancer Awareness Night includes:

• $200,000 check presentation to the PCH Foundation from the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation

• Childhood cancer survivors and patients will take the field with D-backs players

• Doctors and nurse practitioners will line up along the baselines and hold placards that spell out “Time to Shine” during a special pregame ceremony

• Fans will receive hand-held placards featuring the PCH logo in which fans will be asked to hold up at a designated time during the game

• D-backs players, coaches and on-field personnel will wear gold ribbon decals and wristbands to further promote awareness for childhood cancer throughout the game

Visit http://www.phoenixchildrens.org/ways-to-help/donate to help.

