Everyone out safe after overnight garage fire in Chandler

Everyone got out safe after a garage fire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Everyone got out safely after an overnight garage fire in Chandler on Friday.

Chandler and Mesa fire crews responded to the scene of a working garage fire near Warner and Alma School roads.

Firefighters had to tear apart the garage doors to access the fire and were able to control it to just the garage.

All of the occupants got out of the home safely with no injuries.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

