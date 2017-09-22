Court again considers defendant's competency to stand trial

An Arizona court is again considering whether a man convicted of killing a woman in Nevada in 1997 is competent to stand trial in the Arizona homicide of another woman the same year.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Warren Granville recently granted a defense motion for an evaluation of Craig Leslie Jacobsen's competency to stand trial in the 1997 killing Christina Marie Martinez.

A different judge in the same court last year initially ruled that Jacobsen was incompetent to stand trial but later ruled he was competent and had been faking to avoid standing trial.

Jacobsen was serving a prison sentence in Nevada for the 1997 killing of Ginger Rios in Las Vegas when he was extradited to Arizona in 2015 after being charged in 2014 with killing Martinez.

