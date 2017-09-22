The iPhone 8 lands in Phoenix

Apple Stores across Phoenix will be selling the new iPhone 8 to eager customers when doors open at 8 a.m. (Source: CNN)

By Heather Kelly, CNN Money and azfamily news staff

(CNN Money/3TV/CBS 5) -- Apple Stores across Phoenix will be selling the new iPhone 8 to eager customers when doors open at 8 a.m.

The question is, will anyone be lined up to be the first?

Lining up outside Apple Stores has become a tradition for Apple product launches. But the usual excitement is expected to be muted this year, with many customers choosing to wait until November to upgrade to the more expensive iPhone X.

Released 10 years after the first iPhone, the iPhone X is being marketed as the future of the product line. It features face-scanning technology that can unlock the phone or make animated emoji faces. The screen takes up more space, pushing off the iconic Home button.

Most shoppers at an Apple Store in downtown Hong Kong told CNNMoney they were planning to wait for the iPhone X. Those who were there to buy the 8 gave a range of reasons, including its cheaper price tag and the fact that it still has a Home button.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are more conventional devices than the X.

They add wireless charging, new camera sensors and the same faster A11 processor as the X, but for the most part look the same as the iPhone 7. They also cost $200 to $300 less than the iPhone X, which starts at $999.

Apple's unusual strategy of releasing multiple new phones and staggering the launch dates might not hurt its bottom line, but it could damper launch day excitement for both.

There's no reason to wait outside an Apple Store to buy a new iPhone the day it's released. It's easier to pre-order online and get it handed to you by a friendly delivery person. You can also walk into a store like Best Buy or a cellular carrier outlet to get one without the fuss. But the line has become a meeting place for die-hard Apple fans and savvy self-promoters waiting for television interviews.

-- Rudolph Birgelen contributed to this report.

