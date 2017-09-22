Litchfield Park gym raising money to help Texas gym affected by Hurricane Harvey

Recently, we saw the devastation left behind by several recent hurricanes including Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Now, several people from all over the country have stepped up to help those who lost everything.

This weekend, one west valley gym is doing its part to help out a fellow gym that was wiped out by Hurricane Harvey.

Litchfield Park CrossFit is holding a fundraiser this weekend to raise money for CrossFit Vidor, located just east of Houston.

The Texas-based gym had just opened a month before Hurricane Harvey hit and was destroyed by the storm.

The husband and wife owners put their life savings into it and lost everything.

The couple also has a baby on the way.

This Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, the public can take part in a 5k fitness fundraiser for the family.

Participants can walk, run, bike even skate or scooter to help.

