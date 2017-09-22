Glendale PD: Suspected drunk driver hits SUV, PD cruiser and fatally strikes bicyclist

A suspected drunk driver is in custody after causing a series of collisions including fatally striking a bicyclist and hitting a police cruiser. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A suspected drunk driver is in custody after causing a series of collisions including fatally striking a bicyclist and hitting a police cruiser, according to Glendale police.

Glendale Police spokeswoman Officer Tiffany Smith said several witnesses noticed a red SUV traveling erratically in the wrong lane around 12:13 a.m. Friday morning on Glendale Ave. near 75th Ave.

[RAW VIDEO: Glendale PD briefing on suspected drunk driver]

"The description that was put out over the air was that the vehicle was hitting curbs and was possibly an impaired driver," said Smith. "One of our officers was in route to the area to check for the vehicle and actually did observe the accident happen in his rear-view mirror."

While traveling eastbound on Glendale Avenue just after 12:18 a.m., the red SUV sideswiped a car near 60th Avenue. The two people in the vehicle were not hurt during the collision.

Smith said just after hitting the car, the red SUV then drove onto the curb on the south side of the road and hit a bicyclist who was riding on the sidewalk.

The bike rider, who died on the scene, was identified as 61-year-old Peter Rankin.

The suspect vehicle continued on eastbound Glendale Avenue, blowing through the red light at 59th Ave., and crashing into a police cruiser at the intersection of 59th Avenue and Glendale.

"The patrol officer was able to accelerate to avoid a T-bone type impact and was only struck in the rear quarter panel, the vehicle then spun through the intersection," said Smith. "Both the officer and his civilian observer are OK, they are currently being treated at a local Valley hospital for their injuries at this time."

The driver of the red Ford Flex SUV, identified as 30-year-old Kevin Hevel, was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.

Glendale Police Vehicular Crimes detectives took over the investigation into the collision. Impairment is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash, speed is still being investigated, said Smith.

Hevel is charged with manslaughter, felony endangerment, driving under the influence, and failure to stay at the scene of an accident causing death, said Smith.

#Traffic accident 59Av/Glendale shutdown in all directions until around 7am. Please avoid area on morning commute. #DriveSafe — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) September 22, 2017

