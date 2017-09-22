Tucson woman who switched stores' baby formula pleads guilty

A Tucson woman accused of tampering with baby formula at several local stores has pleaded guilty to felony charges of child abuse and fraudulent schemes.

Pima County prosecutors say 30-year-old Jennifer LaPlante accepted a plea agreement Thursday.

In return, prosecutors dismissed six counts of an indictment including drug possession.

[RELATED: PD: Woman accused of tampering with baby formula in Tucson]

She's expected to be sentenced next month.

LaPlante was arrested in May for allegedly returning tainted baby formula to Tucson stores in a scheme to make money.

Tucson police say LaPlante bought baby formula at several stores and replaced the formula with flour and other substances and then returned the containers for refunds.

Authorities say one child got sick from ingesting tampered formula and was treated at a hospital, but recovered.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.