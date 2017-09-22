Judge hears bid to dismiss prosecutors in NAU shooting case

Attorneys for a former Northern Arizona University student charged in a 2015 fatal shooting on campus want the county attorney's office disqualified.

A Coconino County Superior Court judge will hear oral arguments on the request Friday.

[SPECIAL SECTION: NAU Shooting]

Attorneys for defendant Steven Jones say William Ring's office should be disqualified because Ring worked for a law firm representing three of the shooting victims before being elected county attorney. The law firm has filed a civil case against Jones and his parents.

[RELATED: Oct. 10 retrial scheduled for NAU shooting suspect Steven Jones]

Jones' attorneys say the conflict jeopardizes his right to due process.

Prosecutor Ammon Barker says the accusations are baseless and is asking the judge to deny the motion.

[RELATED: Judge declares mistrial in Steven Jones' NAU shooting trial]

Jones is scheduled to be retried next month on murder and aggravated assault charges.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.