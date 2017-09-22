Wife of injured motorcyclist calls for changes to crash site

Neighbors in Laveen are coming together to ask the City to make their streets safer after a bad crash put a motorcyclist in the ICU.

It happened at 39th and Southern avenues. David Pulley was hit by a car Sunday while leaving the American Legion Post #5 located on the southwest corner of that same intersection.

"It was basically like an explosion. There was just debris and dirt and smoke," said his wife Jennifer Pulley, who saw the whole thing.

David is still in the ICU, but no longer needs life support, to his wife's relief.

"He was internally decapitated. His skull was completely severed from his spine. The only thing holding it together was his spinal cord," said Jennifer.

A month earlier, a man in a wheelchair was hit at this same intersection.

In fact, between 2012 and 2016 data from the City of Phoenix shows there were 40 crashes here.

"My husband has to learn how to live all over again. Our whole family has to learn how to live all over again," said Jennifer.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Pulley family pay their bills and medical expenses while David is out of work.

Now, their fellow members of the American Legion have taken up a petition to ask the City to widen the street and put in a stop light.

"It's personal, it's personal at this point," said Frank Myers, American Legion past District Commander. "These roads haven't been updated or changed since Laveen had 800 people living in it and now we're up to what 40, 50,000? 60 maybe?"

"Something needs to happen right now. We almost lost him. We can't lose somebody. This is devastating," said Jennifer.

What makes changing this intersection tricky is Southern Avenue to the west of the intersection is maintained by Maricopa County. The intersection itself and everything to the east is maintained by the City of Phoenix. They're going to essentially have to work together if the road is going to change.

