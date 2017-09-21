USAF conducts study on ground crews

The Arizona summers can be unbearable, especially for those who work outside in the unforgiving sun. At Luke AFB, ground crews for the F-35 jets working outside is nothing new. They can spend upward of eight to 10 hours on the flightline.

Not only are they dealing with extreme weather, but radiating heat from jet engines and the very concrete they walk on.

The airmen are trained well before hitting the flightline that hydration is key, as well as taking breaks when feeling lightheaded.

To find new ways to combat fatigue and increase safety, the USAF School of Aerospace Medicine is conducting a study at several bases including Luke AFB. They want to see how ground crews fair during the harsh summers. They set up machinery to test the air quality around the flightline and even wired up each airman to get a sense of how their bodies function throughout the day in the extreme heat.

The study began in August at Luke AFB and will continue for the rest of the year to get a full picture of the what the crews face.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.