Dead man found on North Mountain

A hiker made a disturbing discovery on North Mountain on Thursday night.

Firefighters said a body of a man was found on the trail.

Police said it was an "elderly" man and it appears he died of natural causes.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of his death, police said.

