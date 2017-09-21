Buddhists blocked in latest clash over Chinese Cultural Center

The fight over the Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix took another twist on Thursday.

A group of Buddhists claim they were stopped from performing a religious ceremony on the site of the 20-year-old building.

[RELATED: Renovations at Chinese Cultural Center move forward]

"People are trying to pray that they can save this treasurer this garden for the future generations," said Charles Qian.

Qian said he and the other Buddhists made several requests to use the property to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Moon Festival.

[RELATED: Phoenix City Council approves historical survey on Chinese Cultural Center]

However, he said the new owners denied their requests, forcing them to pray on a sidewalk next to the property under the watch of police.

The owners of the center were not available for an interview, but a spokesman said they were not aware of any requests.

[RELATED: Fight over Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix far from over]

Had they known, they likely would have allowed them onto the property, said Jason Rose.

Rose also described Thursday's events as a "PR stunt," adding that there was a very good reason for the area was locked up.

[RELATED: New owners make statement amid concerns about future of Chinese Cultural Center]

"It was suggested by the Chinese community because of concerns about theft ... or even vandalism so the property owner has responsibly taken care of the garden," Rose said.

This the latest clash between those who want to preserve the cultural center and the new owners, True North, who plan to convert the it into office space.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.