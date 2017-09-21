Parking rates going up at Sky Harbor Airport

You could soon be paying more when you park your car at Sky Harbor Airport.

Starting November 1, 2017, the daily maximum rates for all terminal garages and all but one economy parking facility at Phoenix Sky Harbor will increase by $1 - $3 per day, depending upon the facility.

Hourly rates in all parking facilities will remain the same, at $4/hour.

Here's a breakdown of pricing changes by facility:

Terminal 2 garage (closest parking for Terminal 2): current rate $25/day, new rate: $26/day

Terminal 2 garage (economy section): current rate $11/day, new rate $12/day

Terminal 2 uncovered economy (garage roof): current rate $9/day, new rate $10/day

West Economy Park and Walk: no change

Terminal 3 garage: current rate $25/day, new rate $27/day

Terminal 4 garage: current rate $25/day, new rate $27/day

East Economy garages: current rate $11/day, new rate $14/day

East Economy uncovered: current rate $9/day, new rate $12/day

Airport officials say it has been nine years since terminal garage daily maximum rates have increased (they increased from $20 to $25 in 2008). And it has been seven years since economy parking prices have increased (in 2010, uncovered economy parking increased from $8 to $9, economy garages increased from $10 to $11).

Sky Harbor has approximately 21,000 public parking spaces, and economy lots and garages fill to capacity during peak travel periods.

Airport officials tell us that Sky Harbor is ranked in the bottom 33 percent for daily maximum parking rates compared to the top 20 U.S. airports.

The airport will continue to offer discounts to passengers who book in advance at skyharbor.com/prepaidparking.

