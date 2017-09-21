Phoenix-area man who witnessed Mexico City earthquake shares video, helped move rubble

A Valley man on a trip to Mexico City shared his video and first-hand account of the moments after the earthquake hit.

Pierce Mettler, a travel blogger, was inside his hostel when he noticed something was wrong.

“The beds started rattling, the curtains were swinging back and forth and it all happened so fast,” said Mettler. “I was just trying to get out somewhere safe.”

He went outside to join others in the street. Luckily, his building was still standing and he wasn’t hurt.

“(I feel) very grateful. Very lucky,” he said.

A few minutes after the quake ended, he heard a building collapsed and went upstairs to grab his bag.

Mettler found that building reduced to a mountain of rubble about a mile away.

“There were a lot of people running in that direction and at the time,” he said. “I wanted to inherently head that way and see if there was anything I could do to help.”

“(I heard) a lot of screaming, a lot of panic and by the time I got there,” he said. “It was organized chaos, so many people trying to help out at once.”

Mettler added people were yelling and holding up signs that read “Silencio” to quiet the crowd so they could hear if there were any survivors below the debris.

He even jumped into a line to help move some of the rubble through a human chain.

Mettler recorded his experience on video and posted it to YouTube.

Today, his father Randy Mettler, who lives in the Valley, is breathing a sigh of relief and thankful his son is okay.

It took his son eight hours to text him Tuesday that he was safe because he was busy helping others and the power, wifi and phone networks were down.

“It makes me proud and not at all surprised,” said Mettler's dad.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.