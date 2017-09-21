Man accused of throwing cinder blocks at Arizona deputies

A San Manuel man has been indicted for throwing cinder blocks at Pinal County Sheriff's deputies.

Authorities say 43-year-old Luis Arciniega is facing eight counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer.

Deputies went to Arciniega's home on Sept. 10 to question him about an alleged assault involving a screwdriver.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that Arciniega refused to answer the door and allegedly began hitting one of the home's walls with a sledgehammer.

According to court records, Arciniega escaped the home through a water heater door and climbed onto the roof where he threw a cinder block to where deputies were standing.

They weren't injured and eventually took Arciniega into custody.

Arciniega remains in the county jail. It was unclear Thursday if he has a lawyer yet.

