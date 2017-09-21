Body found in charred rubble of mobile home fire in Phoenix

Phoenix fire officials say a body was discovered in the charred rubble of a mobile home fire.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. Thursday near 14th Street and Bell Road.

When crews arrived at the fire, they found a single mobile home unit that was already well-involved, and flames were starting to spread to another unit.

As crews began to fight the flames, the roof of the mobile home collapsed.

The collapse prevented crews from obtaining a primary all clear. The body was discovered during a secondary search.

Neighbors say a man in his 50s with health issues lived by himself in the unit.

The fire is now under investigation.

The mobile home is a total loss.

