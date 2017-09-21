PD: 4 assaults in Hamilton hazing scandal occurred after officials notified

Former football coach Steve Belles (left) and current school principal Ken James could face charges in connection with allegations of hazing by the Hamilton High School football team. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 and Facebook)

Police said the school administrator's inaction led to four more football players getting assaulted by teammates. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Top administrators at Hamilton High School knew football players were committing assaults on fellow players and due to their inaction, four more were victimized, according to police.

The Chandler Police Department said on Thursday that detectives have identified six victims of sexual and physical assault, and kidnapping. Of those victims, four of them were attacked after faculty members knew about the assaults.

[RELATED: New documents reveal possible cover-up of hazing at Hamilton High]

Earlier this week, the department recommended an additional charge of child abuse to former head football coach Steve Belles and principal Ken James. Police already recommended charges of three counts of child abuse and two counts of failure to report child abuse against James and three counts of child abuse and one count of failure to report against Belles.

[READ MORE: Additional charges recommended against ex-football coach, principal of Hamilton High]

The other administrator that could face legal action is assistant principal/athletic director Shawn Rustad. Police want him charged with one count of failure to report because they said he knew football players were being "picked on or harassed" by teammates in the locker room but didn't report it to police, officers said.

[READ MORE: Charge recommended against Hamilton High athletic director in hazing case]

As of Thursday evening, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office has not filed any charges against the three officials.

[TIMELINE: Hamilton High School hazing scandal]

The new revelations and charge recommendations have made more parents of students at Hamilton High uneasy about having the three men still at the school. Belles is no longer the coach but he's still at his administrative position. James and Rustad kept their respective positions. Some parents believe those under investigation should not be allowed to work at the school until the investigation has been completed.

[READ MORE: Parents want Hamilton employees put on leave]

However, Chandler Unified School District has since no charges have been filed, the three can remain on campus. District officials also said those employees have acted effectively responsibility and during the first part of the school year.

[READ MORE: Hamilton High hazing allegations: Police recommend charges against former football coach, principal]

The physical and sexual assaults took place between the fall of 2016 and January of 2017.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Hamilton High School hazing case]

On March 29, 2017, police arrested six students in connection with the case. Four of them were charged, including one as an adult, 17-year-old Nathaniel William Thomas. He pleaded not guilty to charges of child molestation, kidnapping and aggravated assault. The other three are juveniles.

[RELATED: 3 teens formally charged in Hamilton High School hazing incident (March 30)]

Detectives said there may be additional victims.

At least five victims and their families plan to sue the district.

More stories on hazing investigation:

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.