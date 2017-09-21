Top education official backing university tuition lawsuit

A top education official is supporting the Arizona attorney general's lawsuit over steep increases in university tuition.

Mark Brnovich's lawsuit against state Board of Regents claims that increasing in-state tuition and mandatory fees by "315 to 370 percent" is dramatic and unconstitutional.

The lawsuit also addresses the board's decision to offer in-state tuition to recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows young immigrants living in the country illegally who were brought here as children to remain in the U.S.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas said in her Wednesday statement that the university system has strayed from the Arizona Constitution, which states that tuition at public universities should be "as nearly free as possible" and would like to see more investment in education.



