TIMELINE: Hamilton High School hazing scandal

Below is a rough timeline of the hazing scandal that has rocked Hamilton High School. At this point, detectives have six confirmed victims but believe there are more who have not come forward.

If you are a victim or your child is a victim, police urge you to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

[SPECIAL SECTION: Hamilton High School hazing case]

As of Sept. 21, 2017

"In all, detectives have identified six victims of sexual and physical assault, and kidnapping," according to the Chandler Police Department. "Of these victims, four were victimized after the faculty members allegedly learned of the criminal activity. All six victims are juvenile males."

Sept. 18-19

According to police, former head football coach Steve Belles was aware of specific sex acts taking place in the Hamilton High locker room between players at least as early as the 2015–2016 season.

Read more: Additional charges recommended against ex-football coach, principal of Hamilton High

Read more: New documents reveal possible cover-up of hazing at Hamilton High

July 21

Chandler Police Department recommends charges against Stevel Belles, Ken James and Shawn Rustad

"The submittal recommended a charge of one count of Failure to Report and four counts of Child Abuse against Mr. Belles, two counts of Failure to Report and four counts of Child Abuse against Mr. James, and one count of Failure to Report against Mr. Rustad," according to the Chandler Police Department.

Read more: Hamilton High hazing allegations: Police recommend charges against former football coach, principal

Read more: Charge recommended against Hamilton High athletic director in hazing case

"Since the July 21, 2017 filing, two additional victims have been identified with one of the alleged assaults occurring after Mr. Belles and Mr. James were allegedly made aware of the criminal acts," according to the Chandler Police Department.

June 1

Detectives execute search warrant at Hamilton High School

"As the case progressed, detectives learned three faculty members, former Head Football Coach Steve Belles, Principal Ken James, and Athletic Director Shawn Rustad, may have been aware of the criminal acts, but did not report the incidents to police," according to the Chandler Police Department.

April 6

Hamilton HS football player Nate Thomas has been released from jail

April 3

Hamilton High School head coach reassigned amidst hazing investigation

March 31

Police ID 17-year-old suspect in Hamilton HS hazing investigation

Booking photo: Nathaniel William Thomas

March 30

3 teens formally charged in Hamilton High School hazing incident

March 29

Six students were arrested on suspicion of "crimes ranging from sexual assault and kidnapping to aggravated assault," according to the Chandler Police Department.

Police confirmed there are four victims.

Read more: District issues new statement after Hamilton High football players arrested for alleged hazing

Feb. 10-11

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Email sent to CUSD officials about hazing allegations

January 2017

Records indicate that when Principal Ken James and Athletic Director Shawn Rustad received a call from a woman in January 2017 about the sex hazing, they never contacted police, but did their own investigation.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.