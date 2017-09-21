Fingerprint leads to felony charge in 3-year-old Chandler case

A fingerprint left on the screen of a sliding glass door of a Chandler home three years ago might put a young man in jail on a charge of criminal trespassing.

Police first contacted Kaleb Joshua Schermann, who turned 20 earlier this month, in late June after an investigator "received electronic notification that the latent print results came in for this incident," according to a direct complaint filed Tuesday afternoon.

"This incident" refers to a break-in shortly after 4 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2014.

A 6-year-old girl woke to find a stranger, now believed to be Schermann, standing in her second-floor bedroom. He would have just turned 17.

The girl's parents, who had just woken up after hearing "the sliding glass door slam shut downstairs," heard their daughter scream just before she ran into their room and told them about the man.

The little girl's father checked the house and "found that the doggie door was outside of the residence when it should have been secured from the inside."

The officer who responded to the home searched the property but found no suspect and no obvious evidence of a break-in, noting only that he "observed that the west side gate (to access the backyard) was ajar," according to court documents.

The girl, who described the stranger she saw "as a male with 'fluffy hair' that 'looked like a teenager' since 'he looked skinny,'" was not harmed and nothing appeared to have been taken from the home.

The investigation stalled until May 31, when a fingerprint lifted from the interior screen door was matched to Schermann.

When police spoke with him on June 23, Schermann "indicated he did not recall knowing anyone at the residence" and "had no recollection of ever visiting the residence …."

"Since there was no explanation why Kaleb Joshua Schermann's fingerprint was found on interior screen," police recommended a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing, which is a class 6 felony.

Schermann was arrested in 2015 and 2016 for a variety of allegations, including unlawful means of transportation, criminal damage, disorderly conduct and assault. He has one conviction for unlawful means of transportation. That was last year and according to court paperwork, he is still on probation for that offense.

Schermann's mother, with whom he lives, told police that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and is taking medication. It's not clear if that was the case three years ago.

