Young hockey star going after her dreams

Young Lexi Lonask was looking for a sport to play. She tried soccer and didn't like it since it wasn't physical enough for her. So one day, her dad took her to the ice rink and she fell in love. She took up hockey and has never looked back.

Drill after drill, she fine-tunes her technique. She loves facing off as a defenseman for the 10U Arizona Bobcats Club Team.

Lexi loves to battle and feels skating is fun. She has played for three years, and early on, she had to earn the respect of the boys. Lexi told me when she first started playing on her travel team a lot of the boys ignored her because they thought she couldn't play at their level. But with time, her fame grew and she's holding her own and then some.

One of the coaches told me Lexi competes at a very high level and is very smart with the puck. She is also not afraid to skate with it if she has room, so a lot of confidence as well.

Lexi told me that being able to skate with boys makes her feel brave and confident.

So charming, she looks like 'Winnie Cooper' of the classic show the "Wonder Years."

But don't let her pretty face mislead you into believing she's afraid to rough it up on the ice. Her dad brings her to Karate and Ju Jit Su training, so she loves the physicality the sport provides.

Lexi takes her game seriously. She's training regularly with former USA Defenseman Lindsey Fry, because one day she wants to play for Team USA. Lexi feels playing in a big arena with her friends is what she wants to do.

One day she wants to play college hockey. But right now, she's paving the way for others to follow.

Lexi said, "if you face your fears, you're going to accomplish your dreams.”

Good advice for someone accomplishing her dreams.

