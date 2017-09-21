Need some extra holiday cash? Toys 'R' Us is hiring

Looking to make some holiday cash?

Toys "R" Us plans to hire thousands of part-time workers for the holiday shopping season, despite the toy chain’s bankruptcy filing this week.

On Thursday, the company announced that it is now accepting job applications for part-time holiday positions at stores and distribution centers across the country.

Toys “R” Us is also introducing a brand-new position – Toy Demonstrator. Perfect for the big kids at heart, this new role will include unboxing and playing with toys, and allowing kids and eager gift givers to test them out.

“As true champions of play, we take pride in serving kids and families as a one-stop shopping destination for all of the hottest toys of the holiday season” said Tim Grace, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Talent Officer, Toys “R” Us, Inc. “Every year, we look for candidates that share our vision and want to help gift givers bring joy to kids nationwide while having fun along the way. We are also committed to making Toys “R” Us a great place to work – and play – for all Team Members during the holiday season and beyond.”

The newly added part-time job opportunities now available at Toys “R” Us will provide the necessary support to stores and distribution centers across the country, as the company focuses on delivering an amazing holiday for kids and families.

Jobs include:

At stores:

Cashier

Sales Associate

Stock Associate

Toy Demonstrator

Order Fulfillment Associate

In distribution Centers

Warehouse Associate

To further motivate potential applicants, Toys “R” Us will offer incentives and competitive compensation packages for all hires, in each local market, such as flex hours and varied shifts. Additionally, seasonal hires can take advantage of the company’s Team Member discount and shopping events, which are great employee perks during the holiday season.

Employees wanting a longer-term role will also have the potential opportunity to join the company on a regular basis. Over the past several years, Toys “R” Us hired thousands of its holiday workforce after Christmas to fill permanent roles.

In addition to its stores and distribution centers, Toys “R” Us customer service partner Acticall Sitel Group is hiring over 900 dedicated seasonal Work@Home agents at its Virtual Call Centers in 25 states across the country. Not only does Work@Home eliminate a commute and provide convenience and flexibility with schedules, it also allows parents and caregivers more time with family, especially during the holiday season. To apply for positions in Acticall Sitel Group call centers, interested candidates can visit Sitel.com/careers/work-home.

To apply for positions at Toys “R” Us stores and distribution centers, interested candidates can visit Toysrusinc.com/HolidayJobs. The application is mobile friendly and requires less than five minutes to complete.

The company, which operates around 1,600 stores, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late Monday heading into the all-important holiday season, which makes up around 70 percent of annual toy sales. Toys "R" Us said Monday it has received $3.1 billion in new financing that will allow it to pay its employees and suppliers through the period.

So far, retailers have detailed mixed hiring plans for the holidays.

Walmart won't be doing large-scale holiday hiring at its stores this year. Instead, like last year, it will offer extra hours to its current workers. The nation's largest private employer says, however, that it will be taking on more temporary workers at its distribution centers. But it's not giving a number yet for its planned holiday hires at the centers.

Macy's is increasing the number of temporary workers it's planning to hire for distribution and warehouses. But overall holiday hiring will fall nearly 4 percent from last year.

Target announced an increase of 40 percent in holiday hiring at its stores. The retailer also plans to hire 4,500 workers at its warehouses, down from 7,500 a year ago.

United Parcel Service Co. said that it plans to hire about 95,000 workers to handle the surge in packages from late November through January. That's about the same number as the last two years.

Rival FedEx Corp. said that it would hire about 50,000 people for the holiday season, also the same as last year.

A store's hiring plans can indicate its expectations for the holiday season, which accounts for 20 percent of the retail industry's annual sales, according to the National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group.

