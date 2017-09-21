Roasted Garlic, Garlic and Herb Balsamic Marinade and Garlic Jam

Roasted Garlic

Ingredients:

1 or more heads of garlic

Queen Creek Olive Mill Balanced Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Directions:

1. Heat your oven to 400°F.

2. Keep the cloves intact but peel off the loose outer layers of the garlic.

3. Trim about 1/4 inch off the top the head of garlic.

4. Drizzle the olive oil on top of the exposed head. You can eyeball it, but I suggest 3-4 tablespoons per head. Don't be shy.

5. Wrap the garlic in aluminum foil and roast in the oven for 1 hour on the middle rack.

6. Check it after an hour. If the center clove is completely soft, you're done. Exact roasting time will depend on the garlic, so make sure to check it after 1 hour and add 10 or so minutes if needed.

7. Let the garlic cool. Squeeze it out from the bottom of the clove. If you're not using it right away, store it in the fridge for up to 2 weeks...or freeze it for up to 3 months.



Garlic and Herb Balsamic Marinade

Use this marinade for steaks, but can be used for almost any cut of beef or pork.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup Queen Creek Olive Mill Roasted Garlic Olive Oil

1/4 cup Queen Creek Olive Mill Traditional Style Balsamic Reduction

1/4 cup tamari

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cracked pepper

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

Directions:

Mix olive oil, Balsamic reduction, tamari, mustard, and garlic and spices in a one-gallon zip lock bag

and mix thoroughly. Add desired cut of meat and marinate at least 2 hours in the refrigerator. Overnight is recommended.



Garlic Jam

We can get down with this jam! It’s easy to make and adds incredible flavor to crackers, sandwiches, even pasta or meat dishes. A great sauce to have in the kitchen.

Ingredients:

4 large heads garlic roasted

1/2 cup Queen Creek Olive Mill Roasted Garlic Olive Oil

1/4 red onion fine dice

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon dry rosemary

1/4 teaspoon dry parsley

1/4 teaspoon dry oregano

Salt to taste

Directions:

Remove the garlic from the bulb and squeeze the softened garlic cloves into a medium bowl. Add the olive oil and diced onion to the garlic cloves and mash with a fork until smooth. Stir the lemon juice into the mashed

garlic and continue stirring until smooth and creamy. Add seasonings and salt. Place in

the refrigerator for 2 hours before serving to let the herbs infuse into the jam. The garlic jam will keep

refrigerated in a sealed container for up to 2 weeks.

