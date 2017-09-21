Tickets now on sale for Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl

Are you ready for some football?

Individual tickets for the 47th Annual PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and 29th Annual Cactus Bowl are now on sale to the general public. Ticket prices for the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl start at $95, and the Cactus Bowl prices start as low as $30. Tickets for both games may be purchased by visiting FiestaBowl.org/Tickets or by calling 480-350-0911.

“We are excited to host passionate fans from across the country for another season with two exciting college football matchups in the Valley,” said Mike Nealy, executive director of the Fiesta Bowl organization. “By purchasing a game ticket now, fans will enjoy better seat location options, guaranteed renewal rights and knowing that a portion of every ticket bought directly benefits the Arizona community.”

In just 100 days, the 47th Annual PlayStation Fiesta Bowl will host two of the top college football teams at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Saturday, December 30, at 2:00 p.m. The game’s history includes seven national championships and others that are among the most memorable in college football history.

Prior to the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl game, fans are invited to attend the 47th Annual National Bank of Arizona Fiesta Bowl Parade and are encouraged to explore the various on-site pregame options for the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl – the Fan Fest Pregame Party is free with a PlayStation Fiesta Bowl game ticket or the ticketed APS Stadium Club Pregame Party.

Availability is going fast for the APS Stadium Club Pregame Party at the University of Phoenix Stadium, set at $100, which will elevate any tailgating experience and feature big-screen televisions, live entertainment and an all-you-can-eat buffet right up until kickoff time.

Additionally, the 29th Annual Cactus Bowl features teams from the Big 12 and Pac-12 conferences on Tuesday, December 26, at 7:00 p.m. The elite postseason game will return to the prestige of downtown Phoenix at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, where the baseball diamond is transformed into a football field. Before kickoff, fans can enjoy the Oasis Pregame Party for free for a full tailgate entertainment experience.

For both the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and the Cactus Bowl, every ticket purchased helps support Fiesta Bowl Charites which has given $10 million to the Arizona community in the last seven years in charitable giving, including $2.5 million for the 2017-18 season.

Fans interested in ticket and hospitality packages for the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl can also purchase packages and resell tickets through PrimeSport, the Official Ticket Exchange and Hospitality Provider of the 2017 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

As the official ticket exchange and VIP hospitality provider, PrimeSport offers packages for the ultimate game day experience. For more information, please visit PrimeSport.com.

ABOUT THE FIESTA BOWL

The Fiesta Bowl is a world-class community organization that executes innovative experiences, drives economic growth and champions charitable causes, inspiring pride in all Arizonans. As a nonprofit organization, it believes in the importance of community outreach and service. Through charitable giving, the organization strives to enhance Arizona nonprofit organizations that contribute to the success of communities through youth, sports and education. Since 1971, the Fiesta Bowl has worked to increase its footprint across the state and work to benefit Arizonans year round, during and outside of bowl season.

