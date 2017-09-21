Phoenix man arrested for animal cruelty after decapitating his puppy

A Phoenix man was arrested Wednesday morning on an animal cruelty charge after he told officers he stabbed his 6-month-old puppy to death and then cut the dog's head off after she died.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Decarlos Jones told officers he came home from work and took the dog out of her cage to go for a walk. The dog started to urinate inside the house which angered Jones.

Documents state that Jones began hitting the dog and then stabbed her with a knife until she was no longer breathing.

Jones told officers that after the dog died, he decapitated the dog. Jones said that he and his girlfriend had been in an argument over a man talking to her at work and he did this out of anger to get back at her.

Jones went on to say that after his girlfriend came home, he placed the dog's head on the living room table while he ate his dinner in order for her to see. Jones claims that he is bipolar and suffers from PTSD.

He told officers that he is on medication but still feels that there is something wrong with him. Jones is being charged with one count of animal cruelty.

