Let's Go Places honors realtor boosting Chandler residents

Matthew Coates is a realtor by day, and a community cheerleader of sorts in his free time. He started a Facebook page called Living Chandler and has racked up more than 45,000 members.

"I'm a connector and I always have been my entire life. From networking and bringing people together and connecting businesses to customers and it's just a passion," Coates said.

Coates said his goal is to not only bring people together, but to build each other up. He said he got the idea after watching what was happening in Chandler over the last 16 years.

"The one kind of missing element I felt was here was bringing a sense of community together. People want to get to know their neighbors, they just don't know how."

He uses the page to promote events like food drives, supply drives and cash mobs helping small, local businesses like Wimpy's Paradise.

"We identified them as a place with a solid product but could maybe use a little bump in customers. Maybe they're not as visible in the community."

The cash mob for Wimpy's was incredibly successful with dozens of people showing up. It was an event owner Randy Walters was grateful for. "For a small business, it's a godsend," Coates said.

As part of the Let's Go Places campaign, Coates received a thousand dollars. Neither he nor Walters could decide off the bat how the money should be spent, but you can count on it going to a good cause, and making things better for the people of Chandler.

The “Lets Go Places” campaign recognizes individuals or groups that devote their time and talent towards impacting their community and bettering the lives of those around them.

