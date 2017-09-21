Let's Go Places honors Valley teacher

Fourth-grade teacher Don Colann got a big surprise when we showed up to Happy Valley Charter School and gave him a thousand dollars. He was recommended for the prize for going above and beyond for one of his former students, Jayda Kohl.

Jayda can't be in school right now because she's at home battling cancer. Colann says being recognized for what he's doing never crossed his mind.

"I love helping Jayda, but I don't do it for any recognition. I do it because I love helping her. She's a great kid."

Jayda was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma in the spring and hasn't been back to school since. After teaching a full day at school, they meet every weekday after school for about two hours.

Colann not only helped her successfully finish third grade, but is now making sure she doesn't fall behind in fourth. And all of this was his idea; something Jayda's mom is grateful for.

[RELATED: Let's Go Places honors realtor boosting Chandler residents]

"From the day she was diagnosed he offered to do it. Literally, the week after she was diagnosed we were in the hospital he came and already had a packet of homework together."

When her cancer treatments have her not feeling so well, the two still find time to stay on track. Jayda said, "Even if it's just for a quick time some days, it's still fun."

Colann says his family has been very patient and understanding of his time away so he plans on using the money to do something special with them. As for Jayda, she starts her 10th round of chemo this week with four more to go after that.

She is currently cancer free and hopes to be back to school by November.

The “Lets Go Places” campaign recognizes individuals or groups that devote their time and talent towards impacting their community and bettering the lives of those around them.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.