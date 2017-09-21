IKEA announces plans for new store in Glendale

IKEA, the popular Swedish retailer, announced Thursday that it plans to open a new location in Glendale. According to a press release, construction could begin in Fall 2018 and the store would be expected to open in the spring of 2020, pending approval.

The City of Glendale stated in a press release that the store would be located on the southeast corner of Bethany Home Road and the Loop 101.

"IKEA choosing our city is further proof that major corporations agree Glendale is the place to grow and build their brand," said Glendale city manager Kevin Phelps.

The city's press release went on to say that the new store would bring 300 new jobs to the area as well as 500 construction jobs.

The store will be the second location in Arizona. The first location opened in 2004 in Tempe.

