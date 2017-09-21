Family of 4 displaced after Buckeye garage goes up in flames

A family of four is displaced after their garage went up in flames in Buckeye early Thursday morning. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A family of four is displaced after their garage went up in flames in Buckeye early Thursday morning.

According to Buckeye fire, the family of four escaped the home near Yuma Road and Dean Road safely but everything inside of the garage is a complete loss.

The home did have smoke detectors but they were not working.

The electricity to the home had to be shut off, displacing the family of four who will be taken in by additional family members.

Firefighters are not sure what caused the fire and will begin their investigation.

No firefighters were injured extinguishing the fire.

