Vehicle fire closes several lanes on EB I-10 in Tolleson

A vehicle fire closed several lanes on eastbound Interstate 10 in Tolleson early Thursday morning.

Only the HOV lane was open on eastbound I-10 at 91st Avenue while the car was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the blaze quickly.

Once the fire was out, DPS moved the vehicle off the freeway and began opening up additional lanes but kept a couple closed as they cleaned up the debris from the fire. All lanes are now open.

DPS said no one was hurt from this car fire.

No injuries reported here and three lanes are closed. As soon as the fire is out, troopers will get the car off The freeway. https://t.co/wzRDhrQTxd — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) September 21, 2017

Firefighters have put out the vehicle fire on I-10 eastbound at 91st Ave. It'll take a bit to get the vehicle off the road. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/gS00GeZFEo — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) September 21, 2017

#Update Car fire out, burned out car pulled to right shoulder. HOV & 2 left lanes open now. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/4yPSx83bki — Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) September 21, 2017

Traffic Alert: car engulfed in flames, all lanes blocked except left & HOV lanes on I-10 EB @ 91st Ave. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/zwpKovuXsR — Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) September 21, 2017

