Vehicle fire closes several lanes on EB I-10 in Tolleson

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A vehicle fire closed several lanes on eastbound Interstate 10 in Tolleson early Thursday morning.

Only the HOV lane was open on eastbound I-10 at 91st Avenue while the car was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the blaze quickly.

Once the fire was out, DPS moved the vehicle off the freeway and began opening up additional lanes but kept a couple closed as they cleaned up the debris from the fire. All lanes are now open.

DPS said no one was hurt from this car fire.

