Tempe detention officer charged with aggravated assault on an inmate

A Tempe detention officer has been charged with one count of aggravated assault for an altercation with an inmate back in July.

According to court documents, on July 28, Ofc. Abram Hunt was involved in an altercation with an inmate who was booked into Tempe City Jail.

The inmate was handcuffed to the front of a solitary cell awaiting court and was banging on his cell door complaining that he was cold.

Three detention officers, including Hunt, responded to the cell. Documents state that when officers opened the cell door, the inmate was seen extending his handcuffed hands out away from is chest with his palms open.

Court documents state that this is visible on surveillance footage.

Hunt was the first officer to enter the cell. Documents state that Hunt struck the inmate on the right temple one time with a left closed fist, causing minor bleeding.

The inmate was treated by detention staff but later requested to see a doctor and was transported to a local hospital where he was released shortly after.

After a follow-up investigation, it was determined that the inmate was not posing a threat to officers, other inmates or to himself and was restrained by handcuffs, documents state.

According to court documents, Hunt was arrested and interviewed about the incident and acknowledged that what he did was wrong.

Hunt was released and the case is being forwarded to the Maricopa County Superior Court to review the pending charge of one count of aggravated assault.

