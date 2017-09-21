Men get prison terms for drug-related killing on reservation

Two men have been sentenced to prison for convictions stemming from a 2015 drug-related killing on the Gila River Indian Community.

Gabriel Michael Alvarez of Sacaton was sentenced to nearly 22 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and Roger Matthew James of Chandler Heights received a 15-year prison term for discharge of a firearm after pleading guilty.

Both were sentenced Tuesday by a federal judge in Phoenix.

Court documents don't identify the victim by name but a sentencing memo filed by prosecutors say he was a drug dealer targeted for money and amphetamine.

Gila River Man Sentenced to Over 21 Years in Prison for Murder https://t.co/S9Uunalph9 — US Attorney Arizona (@USAO_AZ) September 20, 2017

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.