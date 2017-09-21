Murder of a Prescott woman still unsolved 15 years later

Authorities still are trying to solve a murder case involving a Prescott woman whose body was found in 2003.

Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say 60-year-old Arleen Cilione was reported missing to the Prescott Police Department in September 2002.

She was last seen leaving a Prescott bar on the evening of Sept. 19, 2002.

Cilione didn't own a car so she usually walked or used a cab service to get around.

Her body was found in dense vegetation on Jan. 8, 2003 by a motorist who had pulled off the road on Highway 89 about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Prescott.

An autopsy confirmed Cilione's identity and homicide as the manner of death.

Since that time, investigators have conducted numerous interviews and served search warrants in an attempt to identify a suspect.

