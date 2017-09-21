2017 Uniformity – Week 4: Maroon Monsoon brings first taste of variety

By Cole Streeper

The Sun Devils open up Pac-12 play with a color theme against Oregon.

A Week in Review

Those that wanted more maroon and gold have gotten their wish thus far in the 2017 season, probably more so than they expected, as the Sun Devils wore the same base uniform elements for the third game in a row. ASU has not worn the same base uniform elements three games in a row since 2008 when they opened up the season with three straight home games against NAU, Stanford, and UNLV.

Wearing home colors into an opponent’s home stadium presents the opportunity to get a little creative. However, that opportunity was not seized. The Devils looked good invading Lubbock with their classic colors, without a doubt, but it seems the athletic department is setting a season long precedent based in the mundane. There is still time to be proven wrong, something I would gladly welcome, but the trend from the first three weeks is not exactly promising. I have always been, am now, and forever will be a proponent of maroon and gold and this beautiful gold/maroon/gold combination, but the potential of creativity within the maroon and gold is being left untapped. This week’s grade does not reflect that of my feelings on the uniform combination itself, but rather the handcuffs placed on the uniform creativity thus far this season.

Gold Helmet/Maroon Jersey/Gold Pants Grade: C+

The Week to Come

Uniform

After a mini rant about the lack of uniform variety thus far, I am happy to report that Arizona State is providing a taste of it in the first of the annual color games when the Maroon Monsoon hits Tempe this weekend. This monochromatic uniform has become an annual staple, and in this edition, the Sun Devils will wear maroon from head to toe when they take on Oregon.

The maroon helmet/maroon jersey/maroon pant combination has been worn during some of the more memorable Sun Devil wins in the past. One can only hope that will happen against this weekend. For the fourth consecutive week, the Sun Devils will be wearing their maroon jerseys. The maroon jersey features “Arizona State” in Sun Devil Bold text across the chest as well as for the nameplate on the back of the jersey, as well as gold trim on the sleeves. The gold player numbers are outlined in black on both the front and back of the jersey. The maroon pants have a prominent black pitchfork with gold trim on the left thigh.

Helmet

The maroon helmet will feature an oversized gold pitchfork on the right side and gold player number decals on the left. It will also feature a maroon facemask as well as a gold 3D bumper on the front of the helmet that reads PT*42 in honor of the legendary Sun Devil, Pat Tillman.

The back of the helmet will feature a gold Pac-12 shield, as well as a gold outline of the state of Arizona with a small gold pitchfork over Tempe. Small Sparky decals can be found on either side of the neck bumper. Also featured on the back of the helmet is a small Sunburst logo which be on the back of ASU helmets all season long. On the decal above the Sunburst is text that reads “Frank Kush” which is completed with the phrase “Builder of Champions” underneath the Sunburst.

Cleats

White cleats accented with maroon and gold will be worn this week. The white, low top Adi-Zeros will be worn by the lighter, speed position players like wide receivers and the defensive secondary. The Adidas Freak mid-tops will be worn by heavy, speed players like linebackers and tight ends. Finally, the Adidas Freak high tops will be worn by linemen on both sides of the ball, as they provide a great deal of support for the pressure and torque that the larger players put on their ankles and feet.

Gloves

The Sun Devils will wear maroon base gloves this week, and as with the cleats, there are different gloves for different positions. From top to bottom, the style of gloves are Adi-Zeros worn by speed skill positions such as wide receivers and defensive backs, Adidas Freaks, worn by larger skill position players such as linebackers and tight ends, Adidas Freak-Max, which provide extra padding on the heel of the palm and back of the hands for all of the contact that linemen endure throughout the course of a game.

When the palms are placed next to each other, the Adi-Zeros feature a black pitchfork with gold trim on a maroon base, matching the pitchfork that appears on the maroon pants. On the back of the Adi-Zeros, the outside of the hand is black, while the inside is maroon with some gold piping as an accent. The Adidas Freaks read “FREAK” when the palms are placed together with a black and white pattern. The back of the Adidas Freaks are primarily black. The Adidas Freak-Max gloves omit any decorative aesthetics (save for a black and white pattern) in favor of the functionality of padding on the palms. On the back of the Freak-Max gloves, black is again the primary color and additional padding is provided on the knuckles and fingers.

Reaction

FINALLY! A little variety is a sight for sore eyes.

By the time the Sun Devils were heading into the Maroon Monsoon in Week 4 in 2016, they had already worn 3 unique combinations, including a white helmet/black jersey/white pant combination in Week 2. The Maroon Monsoon was the 4th unique combination of the season at this point in 2016 rather than being the beacon of variety as it is this year.

The Maroon Monsoon is one of my favorite themed games of the year, and it seems to be a fan favorite as well. I am very pleased to see the use of the large pitchfork as its reemergence provides that extra bit of pizzazz. It will be a welcome change for a reeling Sun Devil Nation as well as it will give them an incentive to come to Sun Devil Stadium donning their maroon shirts for this annually anticipated color game. It should be a great look on Saturday opposite whatever uniform combination Oregon has come up with for this week.

Fantasy Combo of the Week

This week’s Fantasy Combo comes to us from Summer LaShier, who you can follow on Twitter at @summershining. It is creative blend of new and classic featuring a gray helmet, maroon jersey, and gray pants. The gray helmet has a large maroon pitchfork with gold trim on one side, and gold player number decals on the other. The maroon jersey has gold numbers outlined in black with gold Arizona State script across the chest. The shoulder trim on the jerseys is gold, and the gloves are maroon base with gold accents, as are the shoes. The gray pants have a maroon pitchfork with black trim to finish out the combo. Thank you for submitting this great and creative uniform combo, Summer!

If you would like to submit a Fantasy Combo of the week to me, please visit thedevilswear.com and take a screen cap or save the link to your final product and send them to me by tweeting me at @ASU_Uniformity or @sundevilcole7.

