Phoenix officer gets desk duty after armed robbery suspect gets away

The Phoenix Police Department has reassigned an officer while they investigate how she responded to an attempted armed robbery at a Circle K on August 11.

The off-duty officer, working security for the convenience store, had on a full police uniform and firearm which the department says is typical of officers working off-duty.

[RAW VIDEO: Alleged attempted robbery at Circle K]

A man in a mask walks into the store on 35th Avenue near McDowell Road and pulls out a knife. He then moves behind the counter toward the clerk. The clerk then calls for the off-duty officer’s help.

Phoenix Police Department says the officer confronts the suspect, who then takes off his mask and walks out the front door. The officer did not make an arrest and according to sources, did not radio the attempted armed robbery in, and did not file a report until days after the incident.

The surveillance video sent to AZFamily by the Police Department has been edited to keep the officer out of the image. That part of the video is part of an internal investigation to determine if she acted appropriately.

“Off duty officers and on duty officers in the state of Arizona, we have statewide jurisdiction. If you are working off duty I think the expectation would be that you take the same type of enforcement action or helping action that you would take in an on duty situation,” said Department spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Howard.

Given that, investigators will look closely at that video, not yet available to the public, and they’ll look at the steps the off-duty officer took after the suspect fled the scene.

The main concern of the Phoenix Police Department is finding the suspect. They say he was in the store earlier in the day and had some sort of an altercation with the clerk. He then came back in a mask and with a knife.

If you have any information about who this man is or where he might be, call police.

