A suspect and an officer were hurt in a shooting in central Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

One suspect was hurt and one officer was hurt after a shooting at the end of a possible pursuit in central Phoenix on Wednesday night.

The chase came to an end and police said there was an exchange of gunfire at 44th Street and Thomas Road.

[RELATED: 2017 officer-involved shootings]

Both were shot and taken to the hospital. The Phoenix police officer's injuries are not life-threatening, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department said. The suspect was hospitalized in serious condition.

[RAW VIDEO: Shots fired at end of pursuit]

Police said the suspect was shot at least once.

Video from our news chopper showed what looked like bullet holes in the front windshield of the truck.

[RAW VIDEO: Aerials of dramatic end to police chase in Phoenix]

Police also sent in a K-9 to get the suspect from the truck. No one else was in the truck.

Fortune said it all started at 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road when officers tried to pull the driver over. There was an exchange of gunfire there and the suspect sped off, Fortune said.

A police helicopter kept an eye on the suspect as he drove around the Valley.

[SLIDESHOW: Officer, suspect hurt in shooting at end of police chase in central Phoenix]

"Officers actually deployed stop sticks which disabled the vehicle here at 44th Street and Thomas," Fortune said.

That's when the second exchange of gunfire happened.

"(The suspect) actually shot one of our officers," Fortune said. "The vest stopped that bullet from penetrating that officer."

An investigation is underway.

Bullet ridden truck on 44th St and Thomas. Person in car transported to hospital. An officer has non-life threatening injuries #AZfamily pic.twitter.com/Psq7cPz67W — Ryan Haarer (@RyanHaarer) September 21, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.